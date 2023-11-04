St. Louis Police: Man Shoots, Kills Girlfriend’s Ex Who Broke into Home

A St. Louis man awoke just before 1:00 a.m. Friday morning to see an alleged intruder pointing a gun at his head and managed to grab his own gun and shoot the suspect dead.

KSDK reported that the 37-year-old man was asleep with his 36-year-old girlfriend when the woman’s ex-boyfriend allegedly broke into the house while armed.

The ex-boyfriend allegedly pointed a gun at the boyfriend, at which time the boyfriend grabbed his own gun and shot the ex numerous times, killing him at the scene.

KMOV4 noted that police indicated that “an initial investigation showed the man sleeping in the bed acted in self-defense and that the incident appeared to be a justifiable homicide.”

