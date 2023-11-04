Watchtower Firearms: Veteran Owned, Anti-Woke, Pro-America

Watchtower Firearms is a veteran-owned company near Houston, Texas, which is proudly anti-woke and overtly pro-America.

Walking through the Watchtower Firearms facilities began as an opportunity to see the material, machinery, and methods used to make the company’s rifles and handguns, but ended up being an opportunity to sit with former Navy SEALS, Recon Marines, and others who see gun making as a way to express their love for this country.

The tour of Watchtower Firearms started in the company’s lobby, with samples of their firearms on the wall. The samples were chosen to show their commitment to building guns for a variety of applications, including home and self-defense or hunting and competition. Each gun is built for its end user, which means a rifle designed with a homeowner in mind has specifications in build that differ from a rifle designed for hunters or one designed for competitive shooters.

Watchtower Firearms also builds firearms designated for military use. (While we were touring the facilities a large contingent of Watchtower rifles was shipping out to one of America’s allies.)

The next stop on the tour was a large open area where machines fill the floor and the hum of those machines rises in the air , taking raw material through the earliest stages of becoming a firearm. Beyond the machines, Watchtower Firearms employees inspected parts and hand-fitted rifles together.

Watchtower Firearms employees also hand-fit the company’s Apache pistol.

The tour of Watchtower Firearms ended in company CEO Jason Colosky’s office, where he mentioned various methods of manufacture at numerous other gun companies, then focused back on Watchtower Firearms’ approach, saying, “I think what makes us a little bit different is that our tolerances are so tight that we literally have to hand-fit every AR-15 together.”

He noted that the result of such hand-fitting is that Watchtower Firearms’ rifles “feel like one piece.”

Colosky, a former Recon Marine, made clear Watchtower Firearms will never apologize for striving to make superior tools Americans can use to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

