Alleged armed intruders tried to overtake a Los Angeles father as he was about to enter his home Saturday around 7:30 p.m., only to be find themselves fleeing under a barrage of bullets.

ABC 7 reported the father saying, “I guess they decided to try to come at me and come in the house but I have a five-month-old baby and a wife and a nanny in the house and that wasn’t going to happen.”

Surveillance video shows the father approaching his front door with a to-go cup of coffee in hand. It then shows one of the alleged intruders run up behind him with a gun.

The father spun around, swatted at the gun, then drew his own weapon and began firing. The alleged intruders fled under fire.

The father said, “Out of nowhere I felt someone run up behind me, put something to my back, put a pistol to my back and somebody running up.”

The Daily Mail noted, “The crime rate in Dem-led Los Angeles has soared following the defund police movement. The lax law enforcement has sparked an exodus of residents to Republican states such as Texas and Florida.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com