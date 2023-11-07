WATCH: Man with Firearm Arrested near Union Station in Gun-Controlled D.C.

A 21-year-old man with a firearm was arrested Tuesday near Union Station on Capitol Hill in gun-controlled Washington DC.

ABC News identified the suspect as Ahmir Lavon Merrell.

NBC 4 reported that Merrell “is a registered sex offender in Georgia.”

Around 12:30 p.m., police were alerted that there was a man with long gun in a park near Union Station. They responded and ordered Merrell to drop the weapon, then tased him after he refused to comply.

Police do not believe there is any larger threat to the public.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said it is believed the Merrell is “dealing with some mental health issues.”

