First Lady Melania Trump waved goodbye to King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they departed the White House on Thursday, wearing a chic menswear-inspired black suit.

Following a United States-United Kingdom state visit, which included an official state dinner, the British Royals left the White House.

For their departure, Mrs. Trump chose a black suit from Dior and Roger Vivier’s Trompette 70 patent-leather pumps, which retail for $975. This is the second time during the British Royal’s visit that Mrs. Trump wore Dior by Jonathan Anderson.

For the state dinner earlier this week, Mrs. Trump wore a pale pink silk crepe gown from Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The silk crepe was dyed the shade of pink to embody a delphinium, one of King Charles’s favorite flowers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.