First Lady Melania Trump waved goodbye to King Charles III and Queen Camilla as they departed the White House on Thursday, wearing a chic menswear-inspired black suit.
Following a United States-United Kingdom state visit, which included an official state dinner, the British Royals left the White House.
For their departure, Mrs. Trump chose a black suit from Dior and Roger Vivier’s Trompette 70 patent-leather pumps, which retail for $975. This is the second time during the British Royal’s visit that Mrs. Trump wore Dior by Jonathan Anderson.
For the state dinner earlier this week, Mrs. Trump wore a pale pink silk crepe gown from Dior’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection. The silk crepe was dyed the shade of pink to embody a delphinium, one of King Charles’s favorite flowers.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to greet Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a farewell ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are wrapping up their visit to the United States and will head to Bermuda next. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen during afarewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, from left, King Charles III, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
King Charles III, from left, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
First Lady Melania Trump arrives to greet Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a farewell ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are wrapping up their visit to the United States and will head to Bermuda next. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose during a farewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose during a farewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen during a farewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen during afarewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walks back into the White House after a formal farewell with Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2026. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are wrapping up their visit to the United States and will head to Bermuda next. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump await the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a farewell ceremony at the White House on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a farewell ceremony at the White House on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: King Charles III, first lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a farewell ceremony at the White House on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: First lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a farewell ceremony at the White House on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen during afarewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Queen Camilla, from left, King Charles III, US President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during a departure ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, April 30, 2026. King Charles III on Tuesday called on the US to maintain its leadership role in the world, and to support Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, in a remarkably pointed speech for a monarch that urged Americans to resist the pull of isolationism. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are seen during farewell ceremony at the White House on day four of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America, on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III toured the nation’s capital where he met with U.S. President Trump at the White House and addressed a joint meeting of Congress before traveling to New York City as part of a multi-day trip to mark the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave as King Charles III And Queen Camilla depart during a farewell ceremony at the White House on the final day of the state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on April 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia during the trip arranged to celebrate the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.