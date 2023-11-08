An alleged burglar in Vallejo, California, died Monday after the homeowner in the house he as allegedly breaking into opened fire just prior to 9:45 a.m.

ABC 7 reported that officers responded to calls of a shooting and found “the suspect suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the home.”

Burglary suspect shot and killed by resident near Georgia & Monterey, per @VallejoPd. 4,5,6,7:30 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/23eCxAdyC5 — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) November 6, 2023

KTVU noted officers found the wounded suspect lying close to the front door.

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, believes the deceased suspect was “a neighborhood regular known for yelling and screaming in the area.”

The neighbor said, “He yells and screams and is aggravated and you know pretty scary at times, you know, pretty aggressive.”

Another area resident described the setting by noting the home where the incident occurred is just “around the corner from the police station.”

Breitbart News pointed out a Los Angeles man opened fire on alleged intruders Saturday night around 7:30 p.m. to save this family.

One of the alleged intruders, displaying a gun, walked up behind the man as he was about to enter his house. The man spun around, swatted the gun, pulled his own firearm and opened fired.

The alleged intruders fled the scene while dodging bullets.

