Eight juveniles are under arrest and face murder charges in the beating death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis.

Breitbart News reported that Lewis was beaten by a mob of 15 just blocks away from his high school–Rancho High School–after standing up for a smaller friend whom the mob had put into a trash can.

The beating occurred on November 1, 2023, and Lewis died on November 7, 2023.

Video of the incident is disturbing:

Jonathan Lewis, a teenager, was beaten to death by 15 students at a high school in Las Vegas. This is the state of American government schools in 2023…#LasVegas #JonathanLewis #decay #FailedState pic.twitter.com/8iqgYAZjwM — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) November 12, 2023

On the night of November 14, 2023, FOX News Laura Ingraham noted that “eight minors had been arrested in the beating death of Jonathan Lewis.”

CNN quoted Las Vegas Undersheriff Andrew Walsh saying the eight individuals “will be charged with the crime of murder.”

Those arrested are ages 13 to 17 and all eight are students at Rancho High School.

