Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Lewis (pictured above) was beaten to death by a mob of 15 just blocks away from his high school after standing up for smaller friend whom the mob had put into a trash can.

KLAS reported that Lewis was beaten on November 1, 2023, and died on November 7.

The New York Post quoted Lewis’s father saying, “One of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15, and they threw the small boy in the trash can, and our son confronted them and he was attacked.”

Responding officers found Lewis on the ground, “bleeding from his head” following the attack.

Video of the incident is disturbing, as it shows Lewis being hit and kicked over and over again during the attack:

WARNING: The following video is graphic.

Jonathan Lewis, a teenager, was beaten to death by 15 students at a high school in Las Vegas. This is the state of American government schools in 2023…#LasVegas #JonathanLewis #decay #FailedState pic.twitter.com/8iqgYAZjwM — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) November 12, 2023

Heavy reported that on Tuesday, November 7, 2023–the day Lewis died–his father wrote, “Today at 11:26 am my son was pronounced dead he will always be so loved as his dad I’ll forever hold him in my heart, shine even brighter, love even more and work all my life to bring peace into this world.”

Some are calling for hate crime charges in Lewis’s death, as he was white and his attackers appear to be black. But KLAS noted that the investigation into the incident is still in its earliest stages, with the Las Vegas Homicide Unit examining the crime.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.