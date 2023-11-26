Armed EMS personnel in Olive Hill, Kentucky, subdued a woman who was allegedly armed with an axe around 1 a.m. Friday.

The woman, 44-year-old Kellie Boggs, allegedly attacked a man with the axe and, afterward, “shattered a glass door at the EMS station” and made entry into the facility, WSAZ reported.

EMS personnel were asleep in the station, but awoke to the sound of shattering glass and held Boggs at gunpoint until police arrived.

The man Boggs had allegedly attacked “was left with serious injuries to his face and was found in a ditch behind the Carter County EMS station’s west base,” FOX News noted. He was taken to hospital to be treated for “serious injuries.”

Boggs is being held in the Carter County Detention Center.

