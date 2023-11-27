Record Number of NICS Background Checks on Black Friday 2023

The FBI conducted a record number of National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) checks on November 24, Black Friday 2023.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) noted the FBI conducted 214,913 NICS checks on Black Friday, easily surpassing the 192,749 NICS checks conducted on Black Friday 2022.

WATCH — Home Intruders FIND OUT Why They Shouldn’t Mess with a Gun Owner:

Breitbart News reported the FBI conducted 187,585 NICS checks on Black Friday 2021 and 186,645 checks on Black Friday 2020.

The NSSF indicated that “680,671 (NICS) background checks related to firearms” were conducted during the week of Black Friday in its entirety.

The 214,913 NICS checks conducted on Black Friday do not translate into a precise number of guns sold, as background checks are conducted on the buyer of firearms rather than the firearms themselves. And a would-be purchaser who passes a background check can then buy multiple guns.

This means the 214,913 NICS checks could mean 214,913 guns were sold on Black Friday or, if every buyer bought two firearms, it could mean that 429,826 guns were sold.

