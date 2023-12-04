The Supreme Court of the United States received and docketed an emergency application seeking an injunction against enforcement of Illinois’ “assault weapons” ban while the appeal process is ongoing.

The case is National Association for Gun Rights v. City of Naperville, Illinois. The plaintiffs include the National Association for Gun Rights, Robert C. Bevis, and Law Weapons, Inc. d/b/a Law Weapons and Supply.

The plaintiffs seek an en banc hearing before the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and an injunction against enforcement of the Protect Illinois Communities Act until the hearing is held.

The Supreme Court’s Office of the Clerk of Court responded to the emergency application by noting that Justice Amy Coney Barrett has ordered a briefing.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the sale of AR/AK-style rifles in the state, allowing those who already own them to keep them as long they register the guns on a state database. The ban covers more than 160 firearms and Illinois residents have until January 1, 2024, to register those firearms in the database.

The emergency application is for National Association for Gun Rights v. City of Naperville, Illinois, No. 23A486 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

