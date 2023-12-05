CRPA Files Suit to Bring L.A. County Sheriff Into Compliance with Bruen

The California Rifle & Pistol Association (CRPA) filed suit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claiming the department is not issuing concealed carry permits in compliance with Bruen (2022).

On June 23, 2022, Breitbart News reported that the Supreme Court of the United States issued the Bruen decision in which the court ruled against New York’s proper cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance.

In addition to striking the proper cause requirement, Bruen made clear that the Second Amendment protects a right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense. It also required that in cases involving challenges to gun control, courts are to weigh the controls by looking for historical precedents in American history and tradition rather than in claims that the controls serve a specific purpose.

The suit was filed December 4, 2023. Other plaintiffs joined with CRPA, including the Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of America, and Gun Owners of California.

The plaintiffs contend that the LA County Sheriff’s Department maintains “carry permit issuance policies and laws that make it extremely difficult, if not outright impossible or impermissibly time consuming [to obtain a permit].”

Upon filing the suit, CRPA president and general counsel Chuck Michel said, “CRPA has let it be known that across all of California’s 58 counties, we will be vigilant and relentless in our efforts to ensure that post-Bruen CCW (concealed weapons permit) policies and procedures are in place and followed. This is all a part of the CRPA’s CCW Reckoning project. Today’s lawsuit could easily have been avoided if the Constitution was observed and the Bruen decision was followed.”

The case is California Rifle & Pistol Association v. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, No. 2:23-cv-10169 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

