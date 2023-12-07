L.A. Lakers star LeBron James called for more gun control following Wednesday’s handgun attack on the gun free University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus.

ESPN quoted James saying:

It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. I think it’s such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story, this same conversation every single time it happens, and it just continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there’s been no change is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters and all type of stuff. It’s ridiculous.

He continued, saying, “The fact that we haven’t changed anything — it’s actually been easier to be able to own a firearm. … It’s stupid.”

James did not provide an example of how buying a firearm has become easier. The point-of-sale background check system–the National Instant Criminal Background Checks System (NICS)–has not been repealed or shut down, and a background check through that system is, and has been, a federal requirement for gun sales at retail points of sale.

Moreover, Breitbart News reported that UNLV’s campus was a gun free zone. The school’s policy website points to a state law–NRS 2o2.265–which prohibits firearms on campuses, and the university policy mirrors that statute.

A gun free zone has 100 percent gun control.

