At least 18 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the first two days of the Christmas weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

The weekend’s first shooting fatality occurred at 12:44 p.m. Saturday when a 28-year-old man was shot “in the 2400 block of West 55th Street” while on the sidewalk, CBS News reported. The shots were fired by someone inside a vehicle.

The 28-year-old was struck in the head and transported to a hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that the weekend’s second shooting fatality occurred at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, when a 24-year-old man was shot in the backyard of a residence “in the 8700 block of South Cregier Avenue.”

Two men approached the 24-year-old and opened fire, striking him multiple times. He died at the scene.

Breitbart News noted that a concealed carry permit holder foiled an alleged armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Chicago, shooting and killing one of the suspected robbers, according to reports.

CWB Chicago reported that the incident occurred just prior to 5:00 p.m. “in an alley behind the 1700 block of West Cortez,” and that one of the alleged robbers was fatally wounded. The deceased is a 19-year-old man who was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest and pronounced dead upon arrival.

The concealed carry permit holder is a 68-year-old man.

