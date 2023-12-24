Chicago Concealed Carrier Foils Alleged Armed Robbery

A concealed carry permit holder foiled an alleged armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Chicago, shooting and killing one of the suspected robbers, according to reports.

CWB Chicago reported that the incident occurred just prior to 5 p.m. “in an alley behind the 1700 block of West Cortez,” The deceased is a 19-year-old man who was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest and he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The concealed carry permit holder was a 68-year-old man.

The 68-year-old armed citizen stayed at the scene, waiting to speak to police. He told officers he shot the 19-year-old in self-defense.

The incident occurred in the Chicago Police Department’s 12th District, where robberies are up 57 percent over this point in 2022. Robberies are up 122 percent compared to 2020.

