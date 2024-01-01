Minnesota Red Flag Law in Effect as of January 1, 2024

Minnesota’s red flag law took effect Monday, January 1, 2024, and allows police or family members to petition a judge for an order to have guns taken from certain individuals.

CBS News reported Minnesota’s red flag law is built on varying degrees of extreme risk orders, enabling guns to be confiscated for a period of time lasting anywhere from two weeks to one year.

Minnesota Police Chief Association president, Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable, was asked how officers and deputies will approach the task of seizing firearms and he indicated his hope that people will surrender their guns peacefully.

In instances where gun owners do not willingly hand over firearms, Hable indicated that law enforcement will execute search warrants.

California adopted the nation’s first red flag law in 2014 and it went into effect in 2016. California’s law, like the one in Minnesota, is built upon extreme risk orders.

Five years after the red flag law took effect, California led the nation in “active shooter incidents.”

