Israeli News Anchor Photographed Carrying Pistol While on Air

Israeli news anchor Lital Shemesh was photographed carrying a pistol in a waistband holster while on air Tuesday.

Shemesh is an anchor for local outlet Channel 14.

The Daily Mail reported Shemesh’s recent social media posts have been focused on her shooting at range and urging Israelis to “get your guns out.”

She is both a news anchor and an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reservist who has spoken openly about fighting Hamas.

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack Shemesh told FOX News, “The entire country is being recruited to fight this war against terrorism, to fight this war against Hamas. We haven’t seen a slaughter like this in Israel in the 75 years of Israel’s existence. This is a second holocaust for us.”

As 2023 came to a close, Breitbart News pointed to a Times of Israel report that 500 to 600 Israelis were applying for a gun license each day.

According to the paper, “274,279 Israelis … filed for a handgun license…between October 7 and December 25.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.