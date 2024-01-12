28% More Guns Made in U.S. During Biden’s First Year Than Trump’s Last

Firearm production in the United States was 28 percent higher during 2021, Biden’s first year in the White House, than it was during 2020, Trump’s last year in office.

According to a National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) press release, the precise increase of 2021 production vs. 2020 production was 28.6 percent.

Moreover, 2021 witnessed a 32 percent increase in production of the rifles that Democrats categorize as “assault rifles.” This means one-third more AR/AK-style rifles were made during Biden’s first year in office than were made in Trump’s last.

Breitbart News pointed to NSSF’s notation that there are now 28,144,000 AR/AK-style rifles in circulation in the United States. These are firearms that Biden campaigned against and has pushed to ban throughout the entirety of his presidency.

Breitbart News reported Biden most recently pushed an “assault weapons” ban in response to a shotgun/handgun attack at Iowa’s Perry High School.

The NSSF release is comprised of data drawn from Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) reports including the Firearms Commerce in the United States report and the collective ATF Annual Firearms Manufacturing and Exportation Reports, as well as the Congressional Research Service.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Sightmark. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.