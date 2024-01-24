A Carroll County, Mississippi, mother shot and wounded an alleged knife-wielding home intruder Monday to save her three children.

FOX News reported 42-year-old Steven Lamar Goss Jr. allegedly tried to make entry into the home through the front door but did not succeed. He then allegedly drove this truck through the side of the house, making an opening where he could enter through the dining room.

Once the commotion started the mother took her three children and hid in a closet, which the family used as a “safe room” for the children. While there, she prayed with her children and read them scripture.

Goss allegedly walked through the house with a knife checking rooms and eventually opened the closet door. At that point, the mother shot him and he fled the scene.

WLBT noted the father of house called police to let them know what had transpired and gave them a description of the suspect.

Police located the suspect in the parking lot of a local store and, after apprehending him, took him for medical treatment for his gunshot wound.

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker commented on the incident, saying, “We can all learn a lot from this family about the importance of having an emergency plan in place in our homes and, most importantly, the power of prayer. I thank the Lord for this father’s preparation; the bravery shown by the mother and children, and that what could have been a tragedy was transformed into a testimony of their faith in God.”

