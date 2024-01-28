Maryland House Democrats are pushing a $300,000 liability insurance requirement for licensed concealed carry permit holders in their state.

WBFF noted that legislation, House Bill 430, was introduced by Del. Terri Hill (D). It would ban anyone from wearing or carrying a firearm for self-defense unless the person carrying it fulfills the insurance requirement.

Hill’s legislation says:

A person may not wear or carry a firearm unless the person has obtained and it covered by liability insurance issued by an insurer authorized to do business in the State under the Insurance Article to cover claims for property damage, bodily injury, or death arising from an accident resulting from the person’s use or storage of a firearm or up to $300,000 for damages arising from the same incident, in addition to interest and costs.

Del. Ryan Nawrocki (R) blasted the legislation, pointing out that it takes away poorer people’s options to be armed for self-defense by making concealed carry cost prohibitive.

He said, “The constitution doesn’t say that you know, that poor people can’t own a firearm because they can’t afford that insurance,”

FOX News pointed out that Hill’s legislation contains an exemption for guns that are unloaded and for “members of the military or federal law enforcement officers.”

