Bill to Allow Armed Teachers for Classroom Defense on Move in Nebraska

Nebraska state Sen. Tom Brewer (R) is promoting legislation to allow teachers and other school staff to be armed in schools around the state for classroom defense.

The Associated Press reported that Brewer is stressing the special conditions in Nebraska, where so many schools are in rural settings that translate into long response time for law enforcement personnel. Brewer indicates that teachers and staff could be immediate first responders, saving untold numbers of lives between the time an alleged attack occurs and police arrive on scene.

In addition to allowing teachers and staff to be armed for classroom defense, Brewer’s bill “would give local school boards the ability to allow off-duty law enforcement to carry guns onto school property.”

It would also fund the creation of detailed maps of the property of every school in Nebraska, maps which would then be distributed to law enforcement so they would be familiar with the layout of facilities should an attack occur.

Gov. Jim Pillen (R) spoke in support of Brewer’s bill last month, during the Governor’s Forum at the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s 2024 SHOT Show.

Breitbart News was in attendance when he spoke and expressed confidence that the bill can be passed.

RELATED — AWR Hawkins Gives Big 2A Update: 470M Firearms in U.S. Civilians’ Hands

ahawkins

Pillen said, “We’re working on legislation to allow guns in schools to make sure we keep our kids safe.”

RAND observed “as of January 1, 2021, 28 states allow schools to arm teachers or staff (not just trained guards or peace officers) in at least some cases or as part of a specific program.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.