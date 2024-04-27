Maher: College Protests Are for Driving Jews Into the Sea, ‘That’s What They’re Saying’

During the opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the demonstrations on multiple college campuses this week by stating that “The kids have really found their cause, which is getting all the Jews out of the river to the sea,” “that’s what they’re saying.” He also remarked that Columbia has turned into “Kanye State” and this year, Passover is observing “the exodus of the Jews from Columbia University.”

Maher said, “I know, it’s exciting, it’s a holiday time of year. We had 4/20 last week. And now it’s Passover…you know Passover, it celebrates the exodus of the Jews in Biblical times from Egypt. And nowadays, it celebrates the exodus of the Jews from Columbia University.”

He added, “When did Columbia become Kanye State? Have you seen what’s going on across the country? The kids have really found their cause, which is getting all the Jews out of the river to the sea, that seems to be — well, that is their cause. I’m not even making a joke yet, that’s what they’re saying.”

Maher also quipped, “[K]ids, little tip, keep those tents. You’re going to need them when you graduate.”

