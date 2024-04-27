NYU Prof. Galloway: Campuses Now Remind Me of Germany in the ’30s

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business Scott Galloway stated that while college students should be given “a pretty wide berth” “history has a way of repeating itself,” and the antisemitism on college campuses is reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s.

Former CNN host Don Lemon said that protests have become a bit of a fad and host Bill Maher questioned the odd timing of the demonstrations popping up around final exams.

Galloway said, “Look, it’s easy to poke fun at these kids, but history has a way of repeating itself, and this is how it starts. In ’30s Germany, a progressive community, a thriving gay community, excellent academic institutions. And how it started, was it was fashionable to wear a brown shirt and mock students at the University of Vienna. … And quite frankly, I’m really disappointed more Jews aren’t speaking out.”

Earlier in the segment, Galloway stated, “I think you’ve got to cut a 19-year-old a pretty wide berth. The point of being 19 is you act stupid and you learn and you move on. I’m glad a camera wasn’t following me around…when I was 19.”

