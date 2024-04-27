Maher: ‘A Lot of the Problem’ on Campuses Is Due to Them Teaching Dumb Stuff Like Taylor Swift Courses 

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that many of the campus demonstrators don’t know what they’re talking about and “a lot of the problem” is schools teaching ridiculous classes like Harvard’s course on Taylor Swift.

Former CNN host Don Lemon stated that “some of” the protesters are bigots, and “a lot of them don’t have the information needed because they’re getting their news from TikTok…and they don’t have the history of what’s going on.”

Lemon added, “But some of the kids out there, a lot of them are Jewish kids. … There’s an age gap when I talk to them, … the young people believe a certain way, a certain thing about what’s happening in the war on Gaza and towards Israel. I don’t know what the disconnect is. It would be interesting for older people, especially older Jews and younger Jews to sit down and figure it out, but it’s very interesting, to me, this age gap that is going on.”

Maher responded, “Well, Harvard is teaching a course, I read…this week in Taylor Swift. I think that’s a lot of the problem is that there’s an actual course.”

Maher also said that students are getting stupid ideas from their professors and “the kids don’t seem to know exactly what they’re protesting for.” And said the timing of the protests around final exams is a bit odd.

