NYPD Search for Attacker Who Opened Fire in Gun-Free Times Square

NYPD officers are searching for an attacker who opened fired in gun-free Times Square around 7 p.m. Thursday night.

ABC News reported that the suspect first shot at a security guard in JD Sports, after the guard stopped he and two others for suspicion of shoplifting.

The shot missed the guard and hit a tourist from Brazil, wounding her in the leg.

The suspect then fled the store, but fired two more shots at an officer who was pursuing him.

This is the individual who displayed a firearm and shot at security, striking an innocent bystander. While fleeing, he also fired at an NYPD Police Officer. There is a reward of up to $10,000. Any info, DM or call @NYPDTips at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. https://t.co/y76hYbZIVQ pic.twitter.com/vhIrm9hFB8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 9, 2024

The Daily Mail noted that NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell pointed out that the officer at whom the suspect fired did not return fire because there were too people around and he did not want to hit an untended target.

The suspect escaped via the 49th Street subway station. He is described as a Hispanic male.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control laws, describing the state an “innovator” on gun control.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, a microstamping requirement for new handguns, a ban on being armed on colllege or on K-12 campuses for self-defense or classroom defense, and stringent open carry regulations, among other controls.

