NHL, NBA, MLB, Other Pro Leagues, Push to Secure Gun Control

The National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Major League Baseball (MLB), and numerous other professional sports leagues are asking Congress for more gun control via reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act.

On February 10, 2024, Gun Owners of America (GOA) used an X post to call out NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, NBA, and NASCAR, for sending the letter to Congress. They noted that collegiate giant NCAA signed the letter, too:

GOA elaborated in a February 8, 2024, column published by Zero Hedge, noting that the letter was addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

The professional sports leagues used the letter to claim renewing the Undetectable Firearms Act is key to the security of professional sporting league fans.

The letter says, “[We] urge you to reauthorize this critical law so that our organizations can continue to keep our fans safe.”

On February 1, 2024, Breitbart News reported that 74 members of the House of Representatives sent Speaker Johnson a letter urging him to reject any permanent reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act.

The letter opened by saying:

As we head into the 2024 election year, the Republican conference will have numerous opportunities to prove to the American people why our party should be entrusted with continued control of the House of Representatives. One of our first opportunities to demonstrate a Republican Commitment to America will be to emphatically reject any permanent reauthorization or expansion of the Undetectable Firearms Act.

The letter to Johnson goes on to point out the continued existence of the Undetectable Firearms Act opens the door for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to redefine words and phrases, thereby expanding the number of guns regulated under the Act.

