Identified: Officers, Medical First Responder, Killed in Minnesota

Burnsville, Minnesota, police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.
Breitbart News reported the shooting on Sunday, when it was known that three people — two officers and a medical first responder — were dead. A third officer was shot and wounded.
75 KSTP reported the identities of the deceased, noting that the subject of the domestic call was found dead in the house around 8 a.m.
They noted that “none of the other family members inside the home were harmed, including seven children ranging in age from 2 to 15.”
These are the men shot and killed in the line of duty this morning responding to a domestic violence call in Burnsville. Absolutely gut wrenching. pic.twitter.com/ESCqJyB1Xh
— Julie Nelson (@JulieNelsonKARE) February 18, 2024
CNN noted that Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions said the suspect fired on officers “from multiple positions in the home.”
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.