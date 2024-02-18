Identified: Officers, Medical First Responder, Killed in Minnesota

Burnsville, Minnesota, police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Breitbart News reported the shooting on Sunday, when it was known that three people — two officers and a medical first responder — were dead. A third officer was shot and wounded.

75 KSTP reported the identities of the deceased, noting that the subject of the domestic call was found dead in the house around 8 a.m.

They noted that “none of the other family members inside the home were harmed, including seven children ranging in age from 2 to 15.”

These are the men shot and killed in the line of duty this morning responding to a domestic violence call in Burnsville. Absolutely gut wrenching. pic.twitter.com/ESCqJyB1Xh — Julie Nelson (@JulieNelsonKARE) February 18, 2024

CNN noted that Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions said the suspect fired on officers “from multiple positions in the home.”