Identified: Officers, Medical First Responder, Killed in Minnesota

Matthew Ruge, Paul Elmstrand, Adam Finseth
Burnsville, Minnesota police
AWR Hawkins

Burnsville, Minnesota, police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed while responding to a domestic call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Breitbart News reported the shooting on Sunday, when it was known that three people — two officers and a medical first responder — were dead. A third officer was shot and wounded.

75 KSTP reported the identities of the deceased, noting that the subject of the domestic call was found dead in the house around 8 a.m.

They noted that “none of the other family members inside the home were harmed, including seven children ranging in age from 2 to 15.”

CNN noted that Superintendent Drew Evans of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions said the suspect fired on officers “from multiple positions in the home.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.