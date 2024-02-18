Two Officers and a Medical First Responder Shot, Killed in Minnesota

Two police officers and a medical first responder were shot and killed Sunday around 5:30 a.m. while responding to a domestic situation in Burnsville, Minnesota.

The AP posted to X:

The Minneapolis Star said a third officer was wounded in the incident.

Details on the incident are scant at this time, but a “law enforcement source says that police were called to a residence on a domestic incident when shots were fired,” the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

A SWAT vehicle on scene “had multiple bullet holes visible on its windshield,” WCCO reported.

