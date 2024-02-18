Video published by TMZ allegedly shows a dispute between teens on Wednesday approximately 12 minutes before the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade.

TMZ reported, “There are a few key players to focus on — a teen in red, who you can see get angry and throw his bag down as he argues with someone who’s not in clear view. There’s also another teen in all black with a satchel-like bag hanging from his side, who walks toward the action.”

Watch video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They added, “These 2, in particular, were recorded walking away from the shooting just moments later — also seen in the footage we got — and the young man in black looks to have been shot.”

Related video:

Breitbart News reported that the Jackson County Family Court has two juveniles detained, both who were charged in connection with Wednesday’s shooting.

It is not known if either of the detained juveniles are visible in the video published by TMZ.

WATCH — AWR Hawkins Schools Media on Separating Facts from Fiction in Chiefs Shooting Reporting:

