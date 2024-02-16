Jackson County’s Office of the Juvenile officer hit two juveniles with firearm-related charges and charges for resisting arrest on Friday in connection to the shooting at the Kansas City Chief’s Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reported that a news release from the Jackson County Family Court noted that “additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

KCUR noted that the individuals were “not charged in adult court because the two are juveniles — which also means officials are not releasing their names.”

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker pointed out, “We will continue to work closely with all authorities as the investigation continues. We are grateful for the collaboration and partnership with these juvenile officers.”

WATCH: Police Hold Down Alleged KC Shooter After Parade-Goers Tackle Man with Gun

Alyssa Marsh-Contreras/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

Earlier Friday morning, Breitbart News reported that one of the three people in custody for the shooting was released, leaving two juveniles in custody.

ABC News observed, “Initially, three people were detained as suspects in the shooting but the third person — also a juvenile — has since been determined not to be involved with the shooting and was released from police custody.”

Breitbart News reported Wednesday’s shooting, which occurred at 2:00 p.m., left more than 20 people wounded and one person dead. The shooting was the result of a dispute between several individuals.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.