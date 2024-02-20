Texan Shoots, Kills Man Who Allegedly Stole His BBQ Pit

A Humble, Texas, man chased down an individual who had allegedly stolen his barbeque pit early Sunday morning, then shot and killed him.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzelaz used a post to X to explain that the alleged barbeque pit thief fled in his vehicle and the pit owner jumped in his own vehicle and gave chase.

FOX 26 reported, “When the homeowner got out of his vehicle and confronted the suspect’s vehicle, he believed the driver of the vehicle had possibly retrieved a weapon.” At that point, the barbeque pit owner shot the alleged thief.

Sheriff Gonzalez noted, “It is unknown if both individuals exchanged gunfire, or if only the owner discharged the pistol. The alleged thief was struck by gunfire and pronounced deceased at the scene.”

There was as occupant in the vehicle with the alleged barbeque pit thief, and the occupant was not injured or charged.

The New York Post pointed out that Sheriff Gonzalez indicated the home/barbeque pit owner cooperated with police and provided a statement on the incident. The matter will go before a Harris County grand jury when the investigation has been completed.

