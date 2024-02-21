Homeowner Opens Fire, Shoots Alleged Intruder in Forehead

A Houma, Louisiana, homeowner heard strange noises shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday and went downstairs to find an alleged intruder, whom he shot in the forehead.

4WWL reported the alleged intruder, 34-year-old Dex Herbert, fled after being shot. Police used a K9 to find Herbert a few blocks away holed up in another house.

WGNO noted a second suspect, a female named Tye Corbitt, was discovered in the same house as Herbert. She was allegedly holding a handgun when police located her and she was also arrested.

Herbert was taken to a medical facility to receive treatment for his gunshot wound. He “faces charges of simple burglary and outstanding warrant for probation violation.”

Corbitt faces charges that include felon in possession of a gun.

