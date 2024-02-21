Lyndell Mays, the man who allegedly fired the first shot in the February 15 Chiefs parade shoutout, says he was “just being stupid.”

Breitbart News noted that two adults were charged Tuesday in connection with the Chiefs parade shootout. Mays was one of the two, and Dominic Miller was the other.

The Associated Press pointed out that there was a dispute. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that following the dispute, Mays allegedly “pulled his handgun first almost immediately.”

The New York Post reported that court documents indicated Mays allegedly “pulled his gun, he started to chase an unknown individual who appeared unarmed and shot at him, resulting in others drawing their guns.”

Moreover, court documents indicate Mays “allegedly admitted to police that he pulled his gun first and began shooting first — even though he was in a crowded area that had throngs of kids.”

When law enforcement asked Mays why he “advanced with them to begin with” he replied: “Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid.”

