Two Adults Charged in Connection to Kansas City Chiefs Shooting

Two adults were charged Tuesday in connection to the February 15, 2024, shooting that killed one and wounded more than 20 others at the Kansas City Chiefs celebratory parade.

The Associated Press reported the two individuals — Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays — were allegedly among “several others” who pulled guns following a dispute.

Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that Mays allegedly “pulled his handgun first almost immediately,” followed by others.

Peters Baker indicated that the bullet that killed radio host Lisa Lopez-Galvan allegedly came from Miller’s gun.

The charges against Miller and Mays include second-degree murder.

On Friday, Breitbart News noted that two juveniles were charged in connection with the shooting. They face firearm-related charges and charges for resisting arrest, but the AP pointed to a news release from the Jackson County Family Court indicating “additional charges are expected in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues.”

WATCH: Camera Captures Birds-Eye View of Moment Crowd Scatters in KC Parade Shooting

Anonymous via Storyful

