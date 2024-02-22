The Louisiana Senate Judiciary C Committee passed constitutional carry legislation on a 6-1 vote Tuesday, following Gov. Jeff Landry’s (R) pledge to sign carry legislation if it reaches it his desk.

The legislation is Senate Bill 1.

The NRA-ILA reported that SB 1 “strengthens the right to self-defense in Louisiana by recognizing the right of any law-abiding adult who is at least 18 years old to carry a concealed firearm without first having to obtain government permission.”

The Daily Iberian noted that “Tuesday was the second day of a special session focused on crime and law enforcement issues.”

State Sen. Blake Miquez (R) sponsored SB 1, saying, “Crime is rampant. We are offering law-abiding citizens limited options to defend themselves and their property.”

The solitary “no” vote against constitutional carry came from State Sen. Regina Barrow (D).

There are currently 27 states in which constitutional carry is the law of the land.

Alabama’s constitutional carry law took effect January 1, 2023, meaning law-abiding Americans in 25 states can now carry a gun for self-defense without paying the government a fee or getting government permission. https://t.co/bkr6OGcsY1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 2, 2023

Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

