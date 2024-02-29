Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) used a social media post Wednesday to explain his conviction that constitutional carry levels the playing field for law-abiding citizens.

Landry wrote: “Criminals already carry concealed firearms without regard for the law. Constitutional Carry simply puts law-abiding citizens on equal footing.”

His post came on the very day that Louisiana’s House passed constitutional carry legislation, thereby placing in the state in position to become the 28th constitutional carry state in the Union.

The Louisiana House has given final legislative approval to a bill allowing law abiding citizens to carry a firearm without a permit or training. The bill now goes to the governor’s desk. Gov. Jeff Landry says he will sign it into law. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/1DPSHZwK6t — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) February 28, 2024

ABC News noted the Louisiana’s constitutional carry legislation “[allows] Louisiana residents, 18 and older, to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.” This means law-abiding residents 18 years and older will not have to get state government’s permission before exercising their right to carry a gun for self-defense.

The 27 states win which constitutional carry is already the law of the land are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

