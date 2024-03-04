At least 19 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported one of the weekend’s fatal shootings a 17-year-old boy who was shot in a parking lot in the “500-block of West Roosevelt Road near Canal Street” Saturday night.

The 17-year-old was identified as Jeremy Smith. The Chicago PD noted that Smith was shot in the chest and neck.

A 15-year-old was shot as well but is expected to survive.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle at a stop sign Saturday night.

He was in a vehicle in “the 2500-block of South Trumbell Avenue in Little Village” when someone got out of a sedan and opened fire, shooting him in the head.

The man died shortly thereafter at Mt. Sinai hospital.

Sixty-five people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

