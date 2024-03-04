Gun control activists are urging Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) to reject a bill that would fund training for teachers who want to be armed for classroom defense.

The Associated Press reported that gun control activists gathered at the Utah State Capitol on Monday to pressure Cox to reject the funding bill.

On March 1, 2024, Breitbart News noted that two pieces of legislation — one aimed at arming teachers in particular and the second at allowing school employees other than teachers to be armed — passed the legislature and were headed to Cox’s desk.

The bill aimed at teachers puts in place funding to provide free training for teachers with concealed carry permits who want to be able to defend their students and themselves in the event of an attack.

The AP pointed out that legislation provides a “free…annual program training them to defend their classrooms against active threats and to safely store, carry, load and unload firearms in a school setting.”

The bill sponsor, State Rep. Tim Jimenez (R), responded to criticism by stressing that the goal of armed teachers is to provide a “strictly defensive” response to would-be school attackers.

