A Hunter and An Heirloom: The Color Case Hardened Henry 30-30

The color case hardened Henry Repeating Arms 30-30 lever action rifle is a hunter that Grandpa would have loved and an heirloom that children will hold on to.

The color case hardening gives this particular rifle a wow factor which is bolstered by craftsmanship that delivers accuracy and dependability shot after shot and hunt after hunt.

In a largely semiautomatic world, Henry’s color case hardened lever action is both nostalgic and beautiful, yet also very practical. The octagon barrel sits atop a 5-round tubular magazine, complemented by a walnut rear stock and foregrip and sling swivel studs.

We put a Galco Holsters Butt Cuff on the color case hardened 30-30, giving us a way to keep an additional five rounds on hand during a hunt:

After all, the 30-30 has long been a go-to round round for grandpas and fathers determined to teach their grandkids and/or sons and daughters the importance of hunting. Thus Henry’s “Hunt With a Henry” campaign.

The 30-30 is a perfect bush gun — a rifle with take power for individuals learning to hunt in landscapes covered in mesquite or other dense foliage. At the same time, the 30-30 has a respectable range, making it a great tool for teaching grandkids and/or sons and daughters how to hunt from a blind on land free from trees and overgrowth.

When one thinks 30-30, they are not wrong for also thinking about the brave Americans who carried lever action rifles to settle frontiers. So the beauty of the color case hardened Henry 30-30 runs deep.

We have shot numerous Henry lever action rifles through the years, including a .357 Magnum, a 45-70 Government, a .308 Win, and this color case hardened 30-30. One thing true about each of them is that they are accurate out of the box and they are made in the USA.

Henry’s motto sums it up, “Made in America, or Not Made at All.”

