16-Year-Old Shot Dead While Allegedly Trying to Steal Car in Texas

A 16-year-old male was shot and killed Monday while allegedly trying to steal a car around 2:20 a.m. from a San Antonio, Texas, apartment complex.

KSAT reported the incident occurred at “the Reserve San Antonio apartment complex in the 13900 block of Babcock Road.”

Police indicated the owner of the car heard glass breaking outside his apartment and went to investigate. Once outside, he found the 16-year-old allegedly sitting his his car, trying to steal it.

The car owner believed the 16-year-old was armed so he fired at the suspect, striking him once and killing him.

KTSA identified the 16-year-old as Adam Tino Arroyo.

Police have yet to say whether Arroyo had a gun on him at the time of the alleged attempted car theft.

