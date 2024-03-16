A manhunt is underway following the Friday morning shooting death of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare on I-40 near Tucumcari.

FOX News reported the shooting occurred near mile marker 320 around 5:30 a.m.

An X post from the New Mexico State Police indicates a search for Jaremy Smith is underway and charges of “First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle, Tampering with Evidence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Damage to Property” have already been introduced.

Smith, 32 years old, is from Marion, South Carolina.

Updated SUSPECT Information: The suspect in Officer Justin Hare’s Murder has been identified as Jaremy Smith, 32, of Marion, South Carolina. See More….https://t.co/6mFnZsIQrb pic.twitter.com/52dEOdby3y — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) March 16, 2024

KOB4 noted that Smith was “wearing a brown hoodie and jacket” when he allegedly shot Hare and “was last seen walking on the I-40 Frontage Road at mile marker 304.” He is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting unfolded when Hare was sent to aid a motorist with a flat tire. The motorist turned out to be Smith, who approached Hare’s cruiser, talked to him about the flat, then allegedly pulled a gun and shot him dead.

Hare had two young children.

