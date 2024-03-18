18 Shot, 4 Killed, During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Eighteen people were shot, four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred “about 6:45 p.m. in West Garfield Park.” The victim, 45-year-old Sean Bailey, was shot in the head.

A 38-year-old man was in a parking lot Saturday “near 75th and Stony Island” when he was shot in the chest and killed. A second man, 23 years of age, was shot and critically wounded in the same incident.

The weekend’s third fatal shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when a 27-year-old man was shot in “the 5200-block of South Central Avenue near 52nd Street.”

The 27-year-old was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The fourth fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Sunday at 1:23 p.m. “in the 4200-block of North Kimball Avenue.” A 25-year-old man was sitting on a front porch when two men approached him and opened fire, shooting him five times.

The 25-year-old later died at a hospital.

Breitbart News noted there 13 armed robberies in Chicago during an 8-hour time frame on Saturday.

