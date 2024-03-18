Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: 13 Armed Robberies in 8 Hours

Police are trying to identify suspects after 13 armed robberies occurred in Chicago during an 8-hour time frame on Saturday.

NBC 5 reported the robberies were all conducted by a group of men who jumped out of a vehicle, pulled handguns on their victims, and demanded that they hand over cash and property.

The robberies occurred in “Austin, Hermosa, Logan Square, Avondale, Portage Park and Irving Park neighborhood[s].”

WGN-TV noted that a 39-year-old woman was shot during one of the robberies and is in critical condition. She was sitting inside a vehicle in Avondale when the group of men approached and one of the men shot her in the neck.

A 14th robbery, believed to have been carried out by the same suspects, took place on Thursday.

A database maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times shows 91 people were killed in the city from January 1, 2024, through March 17.

