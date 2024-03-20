California Dems Push Bill Requiring Guns to Be Registered Annually, with a Fee

California Democrats are pushing to replace the current one-time gun registration system with a once-a-year registration requirement, coupled with a fee to the state.

In the bill, SB 1160, Democrats pledge to use the fee to fund the state’s gun registration system: “The bill would require the registrant to annually pay a fee, as specified, to be deposited into a special fund that is continuously appropriated to the department for the express purpose of carrying out the administration and enforcement of the firearm registry.”

SB 1160 will also be used to create a new “program” focused on unregistered guns: “This bill would prohibit possession of an unregistered firearm, a violation of which would be punishable as an infraction. By creating a new infraction, this bill would impose a state-mandated local program.”

California is already rated the No. 1 state for gun control by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety. The state has a 1o-day waiting period for gun purchases, a firearm registration requirement, a ban on being armed for self-defense on a college campus, a “high capacity” magazine ban, “ghost gun” regulations, a red flag law, a gun storage requirement, a microstamping requirement, and ammunition controls, among other things.

Additionally, California has had an “assault weapons” ban and universal background checks for over 30 years, yet it led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

