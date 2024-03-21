Beyond ‘Ghost Guns’: Democrat House Member Pushes ‘Zombie Gun’ Ban

Freshman House Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is heading up the Democrats’ latest gun control push by seeking to ban “zombie guns.”

Spectrum News reported that Frost wants to close the “zombie gun loophole,” and he has the support of more than 20 Democrat House members.

The “zombie gun” moniker is one that Frost applies to guns that were not destroyed after being “retired by law enforcement” or taken in via gun buybacks.

The Zombie Gun Loophole is a problematic way that guns can end up in the hands of those responsible for gun violence. We must close this loophole and destroy zombie guns now. Every life lost to gun violence is one too many. pic.twitter.com/vtawLCCJWj — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) March 21, 2024

The existence of “zombie guns” comes within years of Democrats telling the world about “ghost guns,” which is a description they gave to guns assembled from parts kits or various parts of other guns.

On March 4, 2024, Breitbart News reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) Chris Bort used a Face the Nation appearance to show how easy it is to put together a “ghost gun” but could not dissemble one handgun to put its parts on another.

Bort managed to dissemble a second handgun, but when he tried to put its slide on a waiting frame, the slide did not fit.

WATCH: Chris Bort—the acting chief of the ATF’s Firearms Ammunition Technology Division—struggled at disassembling a Glock style handgun during a made-for-tv scaremongering interview with Steven Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms on CBS News. pic.twitter.com/rzcZ0lFGmB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 4, 2024

