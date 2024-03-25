Man Fleeing Police Shot by Woman Trying to Protect Her Grandchild

An Albuquerque, New Mexico, woman acted to protect her grandson by shooting a man who was allegedly trying to break into her house to elude police.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that police pulled over 32-year-old Joseph Rivera, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and refused to stop for police. They deployed a spike strip, leaving Rivera to drive the truck “on its rims” and eventually to crash.

Rivera then allegedly fled into a neighborhood on foot and entered the home in which the woman and her grandchild sat.

The woman indicated that Rivera “appeared to be angry” and said he “just needed her keys.”

KRQE noted that the woman handed over the keys, and Rivera left but then returned to “demand more keys.” Unbeknownst to Rivera, the woman had retrieved a gun between his first entrance into the home and the second, and she shot him.

The woman then “tended to Rivera’s wounds” until officers were on scene.

Rivera has “a lengthy criminal history.”

