At Least 15 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the first of the two fatal shootings occurred Friday about 11:45 p.m. A 37-year-old man was standing near his vehicle “in the 1300 block of West 13th Street” when a group of assailants opened fire on him.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The second fatal shooting of the weekend occurred Saturday at 11 a.m. A 55-year-old man was “in the 6700 block of South Ashland Avenue” when someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, killing him.

Breitbart News noted at least 32 people were shot in Chicago during Easter Weekend, four of whom succumbed to their wounds.

According to the Sun-Times, 112 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2024, through April 7, 2024.

