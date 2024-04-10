Police: UPS Worker Shot, Killed in Targeted Attack

Police are searching for a gunman they believe specifically targeted a Birmingham, Alabama, UPS worker who was shot and killed Tuesday around 6:05 p.m.

ABC News reported the worker was shot about 6:05 p.m. as he walked to his car following his shift. The attacker fired several shots then fled the scene.

WBRC noted the victim, 44-year-old Anthony Lamar Love, Jr., was discovered on the ground when police arrived and he was unresponsive. Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

Birmingham Police Department’s Sergeant Laquitta Wade commented on the incident, saying, “Some employees are very shaken up about what has happened here. They are scared about what has happened here. We just want to ensure the public that, with this being a targeted attack, there is no one else in danger.”

CBS 42 pointed out that no one in custody and police believe the attack was targeted.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a Turning Point USA Ambassador, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.