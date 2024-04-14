A Syracuse police officer and an Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy were shot in Salina, New York, Sunday shortly before 9 p.m.

Salina is a suburb of Syracuse, New York.

Syracuse.com reported that “an officer down call went out at 8:51 p.m.” The shooting is believed to have occurred in connection with a home “at 4945 Darien Drive.”

WYBW pointed to a large police presence near the house, including a police helicopter flying overhead.

WSVR noted the officers were “seriously injured.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York as the No. 2 state in the Union for gun control laws, describing the state as an “innovator” on gun control.

The gun controls include universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a red flag law, and a “high-capacity” magazine ban, among other things.

