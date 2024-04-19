Seventeen-year-old Andrea Ye was arrested Wednesday after Maryland’s Montgomery County Police Department was alerted to his 129-page school shooting manifesto.

FOX 5 DC reported the manifesto contained writings in which Ye allegedly described how he would carry out a school shooting, making clear he considered an attack against an elementary school. But specific attention to heightened security was given to Wootton High School following Ye’s arrest.

In the manifesto, Ye also allegedly described his desire “to be famous.”

The Daily Voice noted that a police search warrant “led to Internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence.”

The Montgomery County Police Department pointed out that Ye has not attended a Montgomery County school in person since 2022. Rather, he has been taking classes in the virtual “Online Pathways to Graduation.”

No word on when Ye’s manifesto will be released to the public. The manifesto of the 28-year-old transgender who shot and killed at Christian school on March 27, 2023, has still not been released.

